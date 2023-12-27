NFC playoff picture: Breaking down Lions' seeding possibilities

As it stands heading into Week 17, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Detroit all have 11-4 records with two games to play.

The 49ers still hold the No. 1 seed because they currently hold the conference record tiebreaker over both the Eagles and Lions with a 9-1 mark against NFC opponents. Both Philly and Detroit are 7-3 in the conference. The only way either the Eagles or Lions leapfrog the 49ers is to finish the season with a better record than them.