RECAP: Lions at Falcons

Stafford got the opportunity to go down and win it after Falcons running back Todd Gurley scored a touchdown with the Falcons trailing 16-14 and easily in field goal range to win the game in the final minute. The only thing the Falcons had to do was not run into the end zone for a chance to run the clock out and kick a short field goal to win it. The Lions let Gurley score even though it looked like Gurley tried to hold himself out of the end zone at the 1-yard line, but he fell in.