NOTEBOOK: Lions place Julian Okwara on IR; Austin Bryant (PUP) returns to practice

The Lions also announced that second-year defensive end Austin Bryant returned to practice Wednesday for the first time this season since being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the season with a pectoral injury.

A former fourth-round draft pick in 2019 out of Clemson, Bryant played in just four games as a rookie because of a couple different injuries. He's got a good size (6-6, 261) and the Lions coaches like his skill set on the edge, but he's got to find a way to shake the injures and become more available. The first step was returning to practice Wednesday. Now the Lions have three weeks to activate him or place him on the season-ending PUP list.

"I think what we're trying to do is just make sure we get a couple good reps here today for him and make sure we see what that looks like and give him some confidence and just get back into the rhythm of things for him," Patricia said of Bryant.

"Austin's a phenomenal guy every single day he studies, he learns, he listens, he works hard. I'm excited just to get him back on the field and let him get going and coach him and see where we're at.

"But certainly haven't done football stuff here in a long time, so we just have to be patient with that, too, and make sure that we go through the process to get him back out there in the right manner."