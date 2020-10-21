NFC NORTH: How all four quarterbacks have fared so far this season

The 2020 NFL season has been dominated by high-flying offenses and terrific quarterback play for the most part. There's been some key injuries at the position, and it was just reported in Miami that rookie Tua Tagovailoa will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback coming out of the bye in two weeks.

This is a quarterback-driven league, and the NFL currently has a terrific mix of young stars and savvy veterans at the position.

With all that's going on league-wide at the position, this week's NFC North column will take a look at the division's four quarterbacks. How are they playing after six weeks?

Let's find out:

CHICAGO (5-1)

Last game: Chicago 23, Carolina 16

Next game: at Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

Quarterback: Nick Foles, 9th season

Stat line: 95-for-152 (62.5%), 878 yards, six touchdowns, four interceptions, 80.4 passer rating

The good: Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky Week 3 in Atlanta and has been the Bears' starting QB ever since. Foles guided the Bears to a comeback win over the Falcons in Week 3 and is 2-1 in his three starts Weeks 4-6.

The bad: Chicago's gotten one touchdown and one interception from Foles in each of his three starts. Foles is currently on a streak of four straight games throwing at least one interception. He's got to be more careful with the football while finding a way to make a few more plays in the passing game.

Twentyman: Chicago finds ways to win playing great defense, running the football and getting just enough from Foles at the quarterback position. If Chicago is going to keep this thing rolling and challenge for the division title, there are going to be weeks when Foles is going to have to put up better numbers and win them a game.

Quotable: "We know across the board on offense right now there are different things we can get better at," Bears head coach Matt Nagy told the Chicago Sun-Times. "And that's everybody, myself included. I saw what Nick [Foles] said, (Would you rather lose pretty or win ugly?), I think that kind of sums it up there.