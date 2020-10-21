Week 7 opponent: What the Falcons are saying

Oct 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Atlanta interim head coach Raheem Morris.

Here's what he had to say:

1. When asked what stood out most about Detroit's offense when he put on the Lions tape this week to start game prep, Morris quickly centered in on Detroit's backfield.

"You guys got some really good running backs," he said.

He specifically called out Adrian Peterson, who Morris said will go down as one of the best in history to play the game, and rookie D’Andre Swift, who Morris knows well from Swift's time in college at Georgia.

2. Consider Morris a big fan of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"Matt Stafford can absolutely throw every ball on the field," he said. "He's as confident as it gets."

Meet the Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the starters for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Raheem Morris OC: Dirk Koetter, DC: Jeff Ulbrich & STC: Bernie Parmalee
1 / 28

Head Coach Raheem Morris

OC: Dirk Koetter, DC: Jeff Ulbrich & STC: Bernie Parmalee

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Julio Jones Backed up by Christian Blake
2 / 28

WR: Julio Jones

Backed up by Christian Blake

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Jake Matthews Backed up by Matt Gono
3 / 28

LT: Jake Matthews

Backed up by Matt Gono

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: James Carpenter Backed up by Matt Hennessy
4 / 28

LG: James Carpenter

Backed up by Matt Hennessy

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Alex Mack Backed up by Justin McCray
5 / 28

C: Alex Mack

Backed up by Justin McCray

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Chris Lindstrom
6 / 28

RG: Chris Lindstrom

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Kaleb McGary Backed up by John Wetzel
7 / 28

RT: Kaleb McGary

Backed up by John Wetzel

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE: Hayden Hurst Backed up by Jaeden Graham & Luke Stocker
8 / 28

TE: Hayden Hurst

Backed up by Jaeden Graham & Luke Stocker

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Calvin Ridley Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus
9 / 28

WR: Calvin Ridley

Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Russell Gage Backed up by Brandon Powell
10 / 28

WR: Russell Gage

Backed up by Brandon Powell

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Matt Ryan Backed up by Matt Schaub
11 / 28

QB: Matt Ryan

Backed up by Matt Schaub

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Todd Gurley Backed up by Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison & Keith Smith
12 / 28

RB: Todd Gurley

Backed up by Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison & Keith Smith

NFL
DE: Takkarist McKinley Backed up by Allen Bailey & Charles Harris
13 / 28

DE: Takkarist McKinley

Backed up by Allen Bailey & Charles Harris

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Grady Jarrett Backed up by Deadrin Senat
14 / 28

DT: Grady Jarrett

Backed up by Deadrin Senat

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Tyeler Davison Backed up by John Cominsky
15 / 28

DT: Tyeler Davison

Backed up by John Cominsky

John Hefti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Dante Fowler Jr. Backed up by Steven Means & Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
16 / 28

DE: Dante Fowler Jr.

Backed up by Steven Means & Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB: Deion Jones Backed up by LaRoy Reynolds
17 / 28

LB: Deion Jones

Backed up by LaRoy Reynolds

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Foyesade Oluokun Backed up by Mykal Walker
18 / 28

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Backed up by Mykal Walker

Michael Zarrilli/Panini
CB: Kendall Sheffield Backed up by Blidi Wreh-Wilson
19 / 28

CB: Kendall Sheffield

Backed up by Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Isaiah Oliver Backed up by Tyler Hall
20 / 28

CB: Isaiah Oliver

Backed up by Tyler Hall

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: A.J. Terrell Backed up by Jordan Miller
21 / 28

CB: A.J. Terrell

Backed up by Jordan Miller

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Ricardo Allen Backed up by Sharrod Neasman
22 / 28

S: Ricardo Allen

Backed up by Sharrod Neasman

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Keanu Neal Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins
23 / 28

S: Keanu Neal

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K/KO: Younghoe Koo
24 / 28

K/KO: Younghoe Koo

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H: Sterling Hofrichter
25 / 28

P/H: Sterling Hofrichter

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR: Olamide Zaccheaus
26 / 28

KR: Olamide Zaccheaus

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR: Brandon Powell
27 / 28

PR: Brandon Powell

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Josh Harris
28 / 28

LS: Josh Harris

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

3. What a difference All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made in the Falcons' offense last week after missing the previous week due to injury. Jones caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win over Minnesota. Atlanta scored 40 points, racked up 371 passing yards and 462 total yards.

Morris made the point that when Calvin Johnson was on the field for Detroit back in the day, things were much different than when he wasn't. He feels the exact same way about Jones, who Morris thinks is the best to ever play the position.

"When he's out there, we are going to be a better team, I can tell you that much," he said of Jones. "When he's not, we will not be as good, but we still have a chance to win."

The Lions will have to contend with Jones and the rest of Atlanta's explosive weapons on the road this week.

4. Morris is a New Jersey native and definitely is a big fan of Lions veteran safety Duron Harmon, who went to Rutgers University. Morris said all Harmon does is get interceptions and play the right way. Harmon was the first player Morris mentioned when asked about Detroit's defense.

5. Coaches are always on the lookout for former players coming back to play their old team for the first time. Morris made that point about cornerback Desmond Trufant and wide receiver Marvin Hall.

It's unclear if Trufant's hamstring injury will allow him to play this week against his former teammates, but Morris said Trufant plays with a lot of confidence and always plays with a plan. Trufant left the Falcons ranked second in career passes defended (79) and fifth in interceptions (13). He's had a lot of battles with those talented Falcons receivers over the years in practice, so maybe the Lions can glean some helpful information from him this week.

