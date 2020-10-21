Week 7 opponent: What the Falcons are saying

3. What a difference All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones made in the Falcons' offense last week after missing the previous week due to injury. Jones caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win over Minnesota. Atlanta scored 40 points, racked up 371 passing yards and 462 total yards.

Morris made the point that when Calvin Johnson was on the field for Detroit back in the day, things were much different than when he wasn't. He feels the exact same way about Jones, who Morris thinks is the best to ever play the position.

"When he's out there, we are going to be a better team, I can tell you that much," he said of Jones. "When he's not, we will not be as good, but we still have a chance to win."

The Lions will have to contend with Jones and the rest of Atlanta's explosive weapons on the road this week.