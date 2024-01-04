NOTEBOOK: Lions' offense setting franchise records

The Detroit Lions have four different players – running backs David Montgomery (12) and Jahmyr Gibbs (10), tight end Sam LaPorta (9) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (9) – with at least nine touchdowns in a season for the first time in franchise history.

Each of those players have at least 850 scrimmage yards as well, marking the first time four different Lions have produced 850 scrimmage yards in a season.

"That's the beauty about what (general manager) Brad (Holmes) and his staff have done for us," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said Thursday. "We were kind of talking about it last week going into the Dallas game, just who we were – who we had available for us last year in the Dallas game versus this year and over the course of now three seasons, how the whole offense has really transformed.

"We've got playmakers all over the place. Every position group, even o-line included. It's really a testament to what Brad and that staff has done for the roster."

And with quarterback Jared Goff playing at a Pro Bowl level, distributing the football all around and spearheading the league's third-ranked offense, it's a unit that should be very dangerous come playoff time, especially at home.