Lions vs. Vikings practice report: Jan. 4

Jan 04, 2024 at 04:00 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Graham Glasgow G rest not listed NP
Benito Jones DT illness not listed NP
Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe/rest FP NP
Jameson Williams WR ankle/illness NP NP
Brock Wright TE hip NP NP
James Houston* LB ankle LP LP
Sam LaPorta TE ankle LP LP
Alim McNeill* DT knee LP LP
Taylor Decker T groin NP FP
C.J. Gardner-Johnson* DB pectoral FP FP
Cam Sutton CB toe FP FP

*Currently on Reserve/Injured

