Lions vs. Vikings practice report: Jan. 4

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|rest
|not listed
|NP
|Benito Jones
|DT
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|knee/back/toe/rest
|FP
|NP
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|ankle/illness
|NP
|NP
|Brock Wright
|TE
|hip
|NP
|NP
|James Houston*
|LB
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Alim McNeill*
|DT
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|groin
|NP
|FP
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson*
|DB
|pectoral
|FP
|FP
|Cam Sutton
|CB
|toe
|FP
|FP
*Currently on Reserve/Injured