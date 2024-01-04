10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp 

3. Fipp joked Thursday that he feels like he's game planning against the same special teams unit for a third straight week. Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels was the assistant special teams coordinator in Dallas before taking over in Minnesota, and Fipp said the two units play very similarly.

4. How has rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker been coming along? Johnson said he's getting better every week taking what he learns in the classroom and applying it to the practice field. The arm talent is obvious, according to Johnson, but where he thinks Hooker has come a long way is with calling the plays in the huddle and his cadence and operating all the pre-snap motions.

5. Detroit's generated six takeaways the last two games. Glenn hopes it's something that's becoming part of the permanent makeup of his defense the rest of the season.