NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 3

CHICAGO

Record: 0-2

Losses: vs. Green Bay (38-20), at Tampa Bay (27-17)

Week 3 opponent: at Kansas City (1-1)

Key stat: Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield had 317 passing yards and a 114.5 passer rating against the Bears in Week 2. The Bears' defense allowed Packers quarterback Jordan Love to throw for 245 yards with a 123.2 passer rating Week 1. The Bears have allowed a passer rating of 114 or higher in their last four games dating back to last season, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Twentyman: It doesn't get any easier for Chicago as next up is a road game in Kansas City. The Chiefs are 11.5-point favorites early in the week.

Justin Fields was 16-of-29 passing for 211 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a passer rating of 61.1 in the loss to Tampa Bay Sunday. His three interceptions in two games are the second most in the NFL. He's been sacked 10 times, which is also the second most in the league. His 70.7 passer rating ranks 26th. Something tells me Bears fans were expecting a little more from Fields in his third season at the helm of Chicago's offense, especially after Chicago tried to get him more weapons this offseason.