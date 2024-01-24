TWENTYMAN: 5 storylines to kick off NFC Championship Week

3. CRASHING THE PARTY

The 49ers have been to three straight NFC Championship Games and four of the last five. They have a veteran-filled roster with a ton of playoff experience. San Francisco was the third oldest team in terms of average age on the roster of all the playoff teams this season. The biggest rookie contributions the 49ers got this season were from kicker Jake Moody and safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who started five games.

The Lions haven't been in this position in 30 years as a franchise. Sure, a few players like Goff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have Championship Game and Super Bowl experience, but for most of the roster this is uncharted territory. Detroit was the fourth youngest of the playoff teams. They also come in with rookies like running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, cornerback Brian Branch and tight end Sam LaPorta playing huge roles for this team.

The more experienced 49ers are the favorites at home, but can this young, confident Lions team take to the road and shock the world?

4. EVOLUTION OF THE ROSTER

Some people might not remember that back in 2021 in Dan Campbell's first game as the Lions' head coach, he faced the 49ers at Ford Field. That was a 49ers roster filled with a lot of the Pro Bowl talent they still employ. Talent like defensive lineman Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner, tackle Trent Williams, Samuel, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

For the Lions, Tyrell Williams and Kalif Raymond were Detroit's starters at wide receiver in that Week 1 matchup in 2021. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a rookie and caught just two passes in a 41-33 49ers' win. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift were Detroit's leading receivers that afternoon.

Detroit's defense had just two starters currently still starting for them three years later – linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive lineman Alim McNeill.