10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Friday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:
1. The entire defensive coaching staff and players watched the film of last week's 38-6 loss to Baltimore together early this week. Glenn admitted it was a hard watch, but they were immediately able to cover the mistakes. Glenn said being part of a game like that can be a good reminder to both players and coaches that if they want to be considered elite, performances like last week have to be a thing of the past.
2. Johnson on second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams and the disconnect last week between targets and production: "Time on task still. I know it's beating a dead horse by saying that, but some guys take longer than others to develop a rapport with. We frankly aren't there yet."
3. Kalif Raymond's punt return numbers are down a little bit from last season but he's still one of only 11 players averaging more than 10.0 yards per return. Fipp said the great thing about Raymond is he's the type of player a coordinator never has to worry about. Communication, ball security, none of it. He said it's not until a player like that isn't around or isn't available that you truly appreciate what they bring to the table.
4. Glenn isn't letting the numbers make him complacent this week. The Raiders rank 30th in points scored (16.0) and 27th in total offense (284.1), but Glenn said all he sees on tape are good players on that side of the ball for Las Vegas. Josh Jacobs was the league's leading rusher last year and Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in the game. Glenn compared wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown and referenced quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's record as a starter (43-19).
5. Johnson said he'll miss the experience and professionalism Marvin Jones Jr. brought to the wide receiver room. Jones stepped away from the team this week to take care of personal family matters. Some of the young receivers are now going to have to step up. One name Johnson mentioned was rookie Antoine Green, who is expected to see his snaps increase moving forward. Johnson said he's noticed Green playing faster of late and when he plays fast he can be an effective player.
6. The Raiders have one of the better special teams units the Lions have played so far this season. They lead the NFL in net punting average (47.5), and Fipp couldn't say enough good things about punter AJ Cole and the width and hang time he gets on his punts. Las Vegas does a really good job challenging an opponent's return game.
7. Safety Kerby Joseph led the Lions last year as a rookie with four interceptions and Glenn said he can sense a little bit of frustration with Joseph that he hasn't had as many opportunities for those game-changing plays so far this year. Glenn is a former defensive back who knows interceptions can come in bunches, and he thinks they are coming for Joseph sooner rather than later.
8. Lions right tackle Penei Sewell vs. Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby will be a terrific matchup to watch all night Monday. Johnson said he'll appreciate the matchup afterward watching it on tape but for right now he's just concerned with keeping Crosby off his quarterback.
9. Any special teams fanatics out there looking to scout the Raiders? The first player Fipp mentioned on the scouting report this week was Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga. Fipp said Mauga is one of the more physical players on teams in the league and his players need to be prepared for that.
10. The Lions opened last week's game with a three and out on their first three possessions and then got behind quick. Johnson said that caused him to abandon the game plan. He wished he would have been more patient and stuck with it because he thought it was a good plan coming in.