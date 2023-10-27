10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. Kalif Raymond's punt return numbers are down a little bit from last season but he's still one of only 11 players averaging more than 10.0 yards per return. Fipp said the great thing about Raymond is he's the type of player a coordinator never has to worry about. Communication, ball security, none of it. He said it's not until a player like that isn't around or isn't available that you truly appreciate what they bring to the table.

4. Glenn isn't letting the numbers make him complacent this week. The Raiders rank 30th in points scored (16.0) and 27th in total offense (284.1), but Glenn said all he sees on tape are good players on that side of the ball for Las Vegas. Josh Jacobs was the league's leading rusher last year and Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in the game. Glenn compared wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown and referenced quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's record as a starter (43-19).