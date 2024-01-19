NOTEBOOK: LaPorta questionable for Lions-Buccaneers

Nearly two weeks after hyperextending his left knee, Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta said he's at the point now where he can trust his knee again.

"The trusting of my knee has progressed quite a bit," he said Friday in front of his locker after practice. "Just reaching and planting for cuts. Certainly, the achiness has progressed. Just trying to make it feel better all week. Get the right amount of work but not too much at the same time."

Getting that right balance is probably why LaPorta was a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday. It's good news the trust is back because he's expected to be an important piece to Detroit's offensive attack against a good and aggressive Tampa Bay defense Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in the Divisional Rounds of the playoffs. LaPorta is officially listed as questionable for that contest.

LaPorta first injured the knee when he hyperextended it Week 18 in the win vs. Minnesota. He rehabbed hard last week and ended up playing 45 snaps, or 80 percent of the offensive snaps, last week in the Wild Card win over the Rams.

"That almost might be 45 more snaps than I thought this time last week we would get," Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said this week. "So, I tell you, man, the kid just continues to impress. It's one way or another. It's what he does on the field.

"And listen, I know he only had the three catches for limited amount of yards, but the touchdown speaks for itself. The third-and-21 that he did everything he needed to do just to get us a little bit closer to kick the field goal. And then what he does in the run-game goes unappreciated by most. So, the guy – I mean it's incredible for a rookie. It really is."

LaPorta said he came out of last week's game feeling pretty good. He felt the aches about 48 hours afterward but says overall it's feeling pretty good. He's getting used to the brace he's been wearing since the injury and also credited the training and medical staff for their long hours getting the knee to point where he can play and contribute.