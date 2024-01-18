NOTEBOOK: Lions activate edge rusher James Houston from IR

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been terrific all season and we've seen his sack numbers (7.0) and quarterback hits (15) spike over the last three games. The Lions are hoping Houston can give them something on the other side they haven't had consistently all year.

"It feels like we're really getting the pieces coming together right now," Hutchinson said of Houston's return. "It's very exciting. I can't wait for James to get back. I know he's kind of getting his feet (under him). I don't know how much he's going to play but it's going to be good to get him back."

Houston, a sixth-round pick by the Lions in last year's NFL Draft, had eight sacks in seven games as a rookie after opening the season on the practice squad. He is one of the Lions' most naturally gifted pass rushers with elite burst and bend coming off the edge. How quickly Houston can knock off the rust and adjust to game speed will ultimately determine how often he sees the field.