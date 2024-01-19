10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who could be a difference maker in Sunday's game?

20man: Just for a little context here: Kerby Joseph hit Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in the leg in last week's game and Higbee tore his ACL. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford came up to Joseph on the field and called him a dirty player.

Defensive players are scared of being flagged, ejected and fined by going high trying to tackle in the secondary. Joseph was fined for a high hit recently in a game against Minnesota. The league wants to take the head out of the game, which they should, but the unintended consequence is the knee is back in play.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Joseph hit this week, and this was his response:

"That's how we play football here. Just keep your head up, see what you hit. That'll always be what I tell Kerby. Just keep your eyes up so you don't hit on the crown of your helmet, and you hit a spine, you mess yourself up there. He's going for the thigh board and staying away from the head – that's how we play defense here. We're not dirty. It's just, we hit."