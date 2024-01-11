NOTEBOOK: LaPorta 'optimistic' about playing Sunday

"Yeah, look, I mean both of them know – they know this, it's all about us right now, and it's about the team, and they're very much invested in this team," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "Their opportunities will come. You can't do anything this week. So, it's just that. Stay focused on what it is right now, and that time will come if you interview with these organizations."

Per NFL rules, Johnson and Glenn cannot interview virtually for jobs until after the Wild Card round of the playoffs and must wait until the week of Jan. 22 for an in-person interview.

"Of course, I want that for them, but it's about us right now and look, both of those guys are worthy, more than worthy, to be head coach candidates," Campbell said. "They are two of the best that you're going to find, I believe that. But until then, they're with us and I don't want to lose either one of them, but that's the way it goes."

Lions COO Mike Disner has reportedly been requested to interview for the open GM job in Carolina.

"I mean there's a number of things that he's dealt (with)," Campbell said of Disner. "Two years ago, a ton of it dealt with the cap, structuring of contracts, free agency and then it's just grown from there. Certainly, Rod (Wood) has groomed him to be a little bit more and he's got oversight in a lot of the administrative portion of what we do here.