Lions vs. Rams practice report: Jan. 11

Jan 11, 2024 at 04:07 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Players Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Teddy Bridgewater QB personal not listed NP
Jerry Jacobs CB thigh/knee LP NP
Sam LaPorta TE knee NP NP
Kalif Raymond WR knee NP NP
James Mitchell TE hand not listed LP
Brian Branch DB wrist FP FP
John Cominsky DL illness FP FP
Taylor Decker T rest NP FP
Graham Glasgow G rest NP FP
James Houston* LB ankle FP FP
Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe NP FP
Cam Sutton CB toe/heel FP FP
Jameson Williams WR ankle FP FP
Brock Wright TE hip FP FP

*Currently on Reserve/Injured

