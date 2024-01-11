10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

6. Johnson said the run game will have to be better Sunday than it has been the last two weeks against Dallas (125 yards) and Minnesota (70). That's been a point of emphasis with his players this week.

7. Fipp is one of the few coaches on this staff who have won a Super Bowl. He said the biggest key is having narrow focus in the playoffs. It's all about finding a way to win one game. Don't worry about being hesitant to show a look for the next opponent. Leave everything on the table to beat the opponent that week. Don't think of anything else. Then do the same thing the following week if you get a chance to move on.