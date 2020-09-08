Bevell excited to add Peterson to running back room

The other day that really sticks out to Bevell from his time with Peterson in Minnesota was the game Peterson rushed for 296 yards against the Chargers in 2007.

"I remember calling that game for 296 yards, and it was a special game," Bevell said. "You got this whole game plan sheet in front of you and as we were going through the game, I ended up with this little three-by-five card with, like, three plays on it and just kept calling them over and over. It ended up being a huge game for him. Special talent – we're excited to have him on our team."

That brings us to 2020. Bevell and Peterson are reuniting in Detroit after Peterson signed with the Lions after being released from the Washington Football Team late last week. Peterson's familiarity with Bevell and his offense played a role in Peterson signing in Detroit.

It's still yet to be determined just how big a role Peterson plays in Detroit's backfield starting Sunday at Ford Field when the Lions host Chicago in the regular-season opener, but the expectation is for him to contribute alongside Kerryon Johnson and Detroit's other backs.

"The guy really is a freak of nature," Bevell said. "In terms of his athletic ability and the way he's built and what his body can handle. I think he's already proved that even last year rushing for almost 1,000 yards last year. I'm not sure we're setting those expectations just yet.