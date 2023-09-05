NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson ready to show what he can do in Year 2

Aidan Hutchinson led all NFL rookies in sacks with 9.5 last season and put himself in rare air in league history with three interceptions as a defensive lineman. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

But he told the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast back in February that last season was just a snippet of what we'd see in Year 2.

"That was just a little appetizer," Hutchinson said then. "That's how I view it. A little appetizer. That was me being a rookie and not quite knowing – especially early in the year – not quite knowing the NFL and how things go and stuff like that. You give me this whole offseason of training; I'm going to take off to a new level."

Well, here we are after an offseason and a training camp in which Hutchinson has added muscle to his frame and looks to be even more powerful and explosive than he did as a rookie. He was terrific in camp and he's ready to show the world what having an offseason just to focus on his game will look like on the field starting Thursday in Kansas City for the regular-season opener.

"I'm really happy with how my camp went and everything went. I stayed healthy and I feel like I brought my game to a new level," Hutchinson said Tuesday. "I'm ready to showcase that this year and showcase this big step I've taken."