NOTEBOOK: Moseley happy to be back at practice, feeling like his old self again

THE BATTERY

I thought defensive backs coach Brian Duker had a great line to describe what the addition of veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has meant to Detroit's defense since coming over in free agency this offseason.

"The No. 1 thing that C.J. brings is energy," Duker said. "He is to me the battery for the whole defense that's out there. Really for the whole team. He probably leads the team in energy every day at practice and that's a very valuable thing that he brings."

Whether it's being vocal about getting guys in the right spots in the secondary or hyping his defensive teammates, Gardner-Johnson brings an infectious energy to Detroit's defense, and it will be fun to see how it translates to Thursday night against the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes and the No. 1 passing offense.

Brunell was asked Monday what he's seen from Detroit's revamped secondary from his vantage point and said the improvements Detroit's made in the secondary have forced Goff and the offense to be more dialed in than they've had to be in previous training camps. The ball has to be on time, and it has to be accurate.