10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will Lions use Montgomery & Gibbs in offense?

20man: Both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have proven to be very capable and reliable receiving threats. Gibbs in particular might be the best pass catching running back I've seen in Detroit in my 15 years covering the team. He's got natural hands and is a terrific route runner.

Johnson was also asked this week if he's concerned about their ability to stretch the field vertically with wide receiver Jameson Williams suspended and DJ Chark no longer here. He said vertical threats don't have to be receivers so that's one thing to watch out for with Gibbs. He made a ton of catches down the field in training camp and I think that's something we could see that is a little unconventional from other pass-catching backs around the league.