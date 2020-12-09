NOTEBOOK: Hockenson taking off in second season

EXTRA JUICE

The task for Detroit's defense is a daunting one this week. Green Bay has the No. 1 scoring offense, No. 2 overall offense and an MVP candidate at quarterback with Aaron Rodgers, who is fresh off a three-touchdown performance last week that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Lions' defense heads into this matchup with some confidence after how they played the second half last week in Chicago in helping Detroit secure a win with some keys plays down the stretch.

Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said this week that he expects his guys to come in Wednesday with a little extra juice knowing the task at hand.

"There better be (some extra juice in the room this week)," Undlin said. "You guys know what I'm going to say. This will be a good test for us here. I would expect nothing less than a bunch of juice coming out of this room, regardless of Sunday.

"Obviously ... the way we ended up finishing out the (Chicago) game and playing at the end, is going to help that. We're going to keep going forward here. Got our hands full. I don't need to go and take you through that – you guys know."

FLOWERS UPDATE

Bevell said the team hopes to get defensive end Trey Flowers back before the end of the season. Flowers has been on injured reserve with an arm injury since the Colts game, but has been doing some work on the side with the training staff during practice recently.