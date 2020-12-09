Week 14 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Dec 09, 2020 at 03:06 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via Zoom. This week it was Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. I also scanned the Green Bay media websites and the Packers website to see what else Green Bay players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. The Packers' offense has been humming all year long -- they're No. 1 in scoring and No. 2 in overall offense. But LaFleur told packers.com on Monday that the last two weeks in particular have been really impressive to him because they've had the fewest mistakes on offense.

He said they had five mental errors two weeks ago and four last week against the Eagles. His benchmark for that is typically trying to keep it under 10 in each game. He said everyone on offense is playing on the same page right now.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

WR: Davante Adams Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown & Malik Taylor
1 / 26

WR: Davante Adams

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown & Malik Taylor

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: David Bakhtiari Backed up by Yosh Nijman
2 / 26

LT: David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Jon Runyan
3 / 26

LG: Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Corey Linsley Backed up by Lucas Patrick
4 / 26

C: Corey Linsley

Backed up by Lucas Patrick

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG: Lucas Patrick Backed up by Jon Runyan
5 / 26

RG: Lucas Patrick

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT: Billy Turner Backed up by Rick Wagner
6 / 26

RT: Billy Turner

Backed up by Rick Wagner

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Jace Sternberger
7 / 26

TE: Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Jace Sternberger

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Robert Tonyan
8 / 26

TE: Robert Tonyan

NFL/AP
WR: Allen Lazard Backed up by Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Tavon Austin
9 / 26

WR: Allen Lazard

Backed up by Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Tavon Austin

NFL/AP
QB: Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Tim Boyle & Jordan Love
10 / 26

QB: Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Tim Boyle & Jordan Love

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Aaron Jones Backed up by Jamaal Williams & Tyler Ervin
11 / 26

RB: Aaron Jones

Backed up by Jamaal Williams & Tyler Ervin

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Dean Lowry Backed up by Tyler Lancaster
12 / 26

DE: Dean Lowry

Backed up by Tyler Lancaster

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
NT: Kenny Clark Backed up by Anthony Rush
13 / 26

NT: Kenny Clark

Backed up by Anthony Rush

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Kingsley Keke Backed up by Billy Winn
14 / 26

DE: Kingsley Keke

Backed up by Billy Winn

Sam Craft/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Preston Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin & Randy Ramsey
15 / 26

OLB: Preston Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin & Randy Ramsey

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
ILB: Christian Kirksey Backed up by Oren Burks
16 / 26

ILB: Christian Kirksey

Backed up by Oren Burks

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Kamal Martin Backed up by Ty Summers
17 / 26

ILB: Kamal Martin

Backed up by Ty Summers

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Za'Darius Smith Backed up by Rashan Gary
18 / 26

OLB: Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by Rashan Gary

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Jaire Alexander Backed up by Chandon Sullivan & Ka'dar Hollman
19 / 26

CB: Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan & Ka'dar Hollman

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Kevin King Backed up by Josh Jackson
20 / 26

CB: Kevin King

Backed up by Josh Jackson

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Adrian Amos Backed up by Will Redmond & Vernon Scott
21 / 26

S: Adrian Amos

Backed up by Will Redmond & Vernon Scott

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Darnell Savage Backed up by Raven Greene
22 / 26

S: Darnell Savage

Backed up by Raven Greene

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Mason Crosby
23 / 26

K: Mason Crosby

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: JK Scott
24 / 26

P/H: JK Scott

Sam Craft/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR: Tyler Ervin Backed up by Josh Jackson & Chandon Sullivan
25 / 26

PR/KR: Tyler Ervin

Backed up by Josh Jackson & Chandon Sullivan

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
LS: Hunter Bradley
26 / 26

LS: Hunter Bradley

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

2. LaFleur is pretty high on Detroit's offense, especially after the performance they had in Chicago last week. He said Detroit has playmakers, and he thinks their offensive line is playing at a high level like the quarterback.

"Anytime you go up against a guy the caliber of Matthew Stafford, I think he's one of the elite players in this league," LaFleur said. "There's not a throw he can't make and he's capable of throwing for 400 each and every week. So, our defense is going to have a great challenge in front of them. It is an explosive offense, one of the better offenses in the league, we have to come ready to play."

3. If there's been a crack in the Packers' armor this year it's been special teams, especially their punt coverage. Green Bay ranks last in the NFL in punt-return coverage. Opponents are averaging 19.4 yards per return. Green Bay has allowed punt-return touchdowns in two games, including last week, and they face one of the more dangerous punt returners in the game this week in Detroit's Jamal Agnew.

LaFleur said they have to be better on special teams moving forward. According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, Green Bay ranks 32nd in punt coverage, 19th in kickoff coverage, 28th in punt-return average, 31st in kickoff-return average, tied for 19th in punting average, 28th in net punting average, 23rd in extra-point percentage and tied for first in field-goal percentage.

4. LaFleur said he got to know Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell at the NFL Scouting Combine over the years running quarterback drills. LaFleur has a ton of respect for Bevell, not only as a coach but as a person too.

5. The Packers didn't lead until the final play of the game in either contest against Detroit in LaFleur's first season as Packers head coach last year. They found themselves down 14-3 before rolling to a big win in Week 2 this season. LaFleur said it's easy not to look past Detroit for those reasons alone.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson taking off in second season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including T.J. Hockenson's production, injury updates and more.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 14

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

10 takeaways from Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What changes did defense make in second half vs. Bears?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from interim head coach Darrell Bevell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 34-30 victory over the Bears.
news

NOTEBOOK: Clutch fourth-quarter drive 'vintage Matthew Stafford'

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 34-30 victory over the Bears.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Bevell gets his first win as interim head coach

Four downs following the Lions' 34-30 victory over the Bears includes Bevell's first win, big plays, Okwara's impact and Cephus steps up.
news

RECAP: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-30 victory over the Chicago Bears.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including D'Andre Swift's status, Hunter Bryant's potential debut and more.

Advertising