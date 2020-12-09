Week 14 opponent: What the Packers are saying

2. LaFleur is pretty high on Detroit's offense, especially after the performance they had in Chicago last week. He said Detroit has playmakers, and he thinks their offensive line is playing at a high level like the quarterback.

"Anytime you go up against a guy the caliber of Matthew Stafford, I think he's one of the elite players in this league," LaFleur said. "There's not a throw he can't make and he's capable of throwing for 400 each and every week. So, our defense is going to have a great challenge in front of them. It is an explosive offense, one of the better offenses in the league, we have to come ready to play."

3. If there's been a crack in the Packers' armor this year it's been special teams, especially their punt coverage. Green Bay ranks last in the NFL in punt-return coverage. Opponents are averaging 19.4 yards per return. Green Bay has allowed punt-return touchdowns in two games, including last week, and they face one of the more dangerous punt returners in the game this week in Detroit's Jamal Agnew.