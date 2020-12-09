NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 14

The calendar flipped to December, which means we've reached the stretch run of the 2020 NFL season. All four teams in the NFC North are still alive in the NFC playoff hunt, which means every game from here on out for Green Bay, Minnesota, Detroit and Chicago is crucial.
Here's a look at where things stand in the division with four games left and the top seven teams in the NFC earning a playoff bid:
GREEN BAY
Record: 9-3
Remaining games: at Detroit (5-7), vs. Carolina (4-8), vs. Tennessee (8-4), at Chicago (5-7)
Opponent record: 23-26
Current playoff seed: No. 2
Twentyman: Green Bay has set themselves up well to earn a playoff spot heading into Week 14. They are heavy favorites to win the division. The Packers are eyeing the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. There's only one bye in each conference this year, and the Packers currently trail New Orleans for the No. 1 seed by a game, but Green Bay owns the tiebreaker over the Saints thanks to their Week 3 victory in New Orleans.
Green Bay is the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, their defense is top 15, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the MVP conversation. They have two road games left in the division (Detroit & Chicago), but only one game remaining against a team with a winning record (Tennessee).
MINNESOTA
Record: 6-6
Remaining games: at Tampa Bay (7-5), vs. Chicago (5-7), at New Orleans (10-2), at Detroit (5-7)
Opponent record: 27-21
Current playoff seed: No. 7
Twentyman: Minnesota is currently the last team in the NFC playoff picture at the No. 7 seed, but they have a tough road ahead starting with this week's road game in Tampa Bay, and a road game Week 16 in New Orleans. The Vikings also travel to Detroit Week 17, so three of Minnesota's last four games are on the road. Minnesota controls their own destiny, but it's a tough track down the stretch.
CHICAGO
Record: 5-7
Remaining games: vs. Houston (4-8), at Minnesota (6-6), at Jacksonville (1-11), vs. Green Bay (9-3)
Opponent record: 20-28
Current playoff seed: No. 9
Twentyman: Chicago has the easiest remaining schedule of the four teams in the division with games remaining against Houston and Jacksonville, who have a combined five wins between them so far.
Chicago is on a six-game losing streak and not playing particularly well right now after starting the year 5-1. Week 15 in Minnesota will likely have huge implications both within the division and in the NFC playoff picture. Chicago is hoping it can right the ship the next few weeks and set themselves up for a huge Week 17 matchup at home against the Packers to decide their playoff fate. First they have to get things back on track this week at home vs. the Texans.
DETROIT
Record: 5-7
Remaining games: vs. Green Bay (9-3), at Tennessee (8-4), vs. Tampa Bay (7-5), vs. Minnesota (6-6)
Opponent record: 30-18
Current playoff seed: No. 10
Twentyman: Detroit has the hardest remaining schedule of the four teams in the division based on opponent win-loss record. They play division leader Green Bay this week then AFC South division leader Tennessee on the road the following week before hosting the 7-5 Bucs Week 16.
Detroit is currently one game outside the last wild card spot. The next three weeks will decide Detroit's playoff fate. A loss to Green Bay this week won't eliminate Detroit from playoff contention, but it will but them behind the eight ball. Can interim head coach Darrell Bevell keep this thing rolling after a big win in Chicago Week 13?