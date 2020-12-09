NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 14

The calendar flipped to December, which means we've reached the stretch run of the 2020 NFL season. All four teams in the NFC North are still alive in the NFC playoff hunt, which means every game from here on out for Green Bay, Minnesota, Detroit and Chicago is crucial.

Here's a look at where things stand in the division with four games left and the top seven teams in the NFC earning a playoff bid:

GREEN BAY

Record: 9-3

Remaining games: at Detroit (5-7), vs. Carolina (4-8), vs. Tennessee (8-4), at Chicago (5-7)

Opponent record: 23-26

Current playoff seed: No. 2

Twentyman: Green Bay has set themselves up well to earn a playoff spot heading into Week 14. They are heavy favorites to win the division. The Packers are eyeing the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. There's only one bye in each conference this year, and the Packers currently trail New Orleans for the No. 1 seed by a game, but Green Bay owns the tiebreaker over the Saints thanks to their Week 3 victory in New Orleans.