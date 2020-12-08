10 takeaways from Undlin & Coombs

3. What was the biggest difference Sunday on defense between the first and second half? Chicago scored three touchdowns, a field goal and punted just once in the first half. The second half looked much different as the Bears scored just one touchdown, punted three times, fumbled once and turned it over on downs to end the game.

Undlin said there were some adjustments made at the half to take some pressure off some players, but he said the biggest difference was that players tackled better in the last 30 minutes and were in better position to make plays.

4. Coombs was asked what goes in a kicker first – distance or accuracy? Coombs said it's been his experience that distance is the first to go, but he doesn't have that worry with Prater.

"Make no mistake about it, guy still has a cannon for a leg," Coombs said. "I'm not worried about that right now."

5. What's the key for Detroit's defense this week trying to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense? Undlin said first down is going to be the key to this game. They can't let Green Bay have success on first down and then get into great down-and-distance situations on second and third down like they had all game in Green Bay's blow-out victory over Detroit Week 2.