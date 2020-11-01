RECAP: Lions vs. Colts

Key moment: The Colts faced a 3rd and 4 at the Lions' 34-yard line with just over seven minutes left in the second quarter. Lions veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton got to Colts quarterback Philip Rivers for a sack at the Detroit 41-yard line that likely would have forced a Colts punt, but Shelton was called for a personal foul after the whistle for bringing Rivers down to the ground after the whistle had blown. It was a questionable call, because it looked like Shelton just lost his balance and didn't do it maliciously, but it was still called.

The game was tied 7-7 at the time and just three plays after the penalty, with new life, the Colts' offense scored on a Rivers 7-yard pass to tight end Jack Doyle to give them a 14-7 lead, a lead they'd never relinquish.

QB Comparison: Stafford and the Lions passing game came alive in the second half with the Colts playing a bit softer with a big lead. Stafford finished 24-of-42 passing for 336 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and a lost fumble. He finished with a 96.9 passer rating.

Rivers was very efficient, completing 23 of his 33 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers for a 123.5 rating.