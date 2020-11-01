RECAP: Lions vs. Colts

Nov 01, 2020 at 04:41 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit knew they had a tough task ahead of them Sunday trying to score points on an Indianapolis defense that ranked second in the NFL in overall defense, fourth in points allowed, second against the pass and third against the run coming into today's contest.

The Colts' defense proved to be the difference Sunday as they stymied the Lions' offense early and often, and helped the Colts to a 41-21 victory Sunday at Ford Field.

Detroit managed just 80 yards of offense and five total first downs in the first half as Indianapolis built a 20-7 lead at halftime. Detroit trimmed the lead to 20-14 with a nice eight-play, 68-yard scoring drive to open the second half, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to running back Kerryon Johnson, but Detroit would never get within a touchdown in the second half with the Colts' offense and defense working on all cylinders.

A Stafford fumble recovered by the Colts in the third quarter led to an Indianapolis touchdown, and Stafford's second turnover of the day, a pick-six by cornerback Kenny Moore II early in the fourth quarter, pushed the Colts' lead to 35-14.

Detroit got to within 35-21 on Stafford's second touchdown pass of the game to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., but Indianapolis came right back with a 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to push the lead to 41-21 and end any chance for a Lions comeback.

Lions vs. Colts Week 8 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 8 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 22

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 22

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 22

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 22

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 22

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 22

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 22

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 22

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 22

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 22

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 22

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 22

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 22

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 22

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 22

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 22

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 22

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 22

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 22

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 22

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 22

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 22

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Key moment: The Colts faced a 3rd and 4 at the Lions' 34-yard line with just over seven minutes left in the second quarter. Lions veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton got to Colts quarterback Philip Rivers for a sack at the Detroit 41-yard line that likely would have forced a Colts punt, but Shelton was called for a personal foul after the whistle for bringing Rivers down to the ground after the whistle had blown. It was a questionable call, because it looked like Shelton just lost his balance and didn't do it maliciously, but it was still called.

The game was tied 7-7 at the time and just three plays after the penalty, with new life, the Colts' offense scored on a Rivers 7-yard pass to tight end Jack Doyle to give them a 14-7 lead, a lead they'd never relinquish.

QB Comparison: Stafford and the Lions passing game came alive in the second half with the Colts playing a bit softer with a big lead. Stafford finished 24-of-42 passing for 336 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and a lost fumble. He finished with a 96.9 passer rating.

Rivers was very efficient, completing 23 of his 33 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers for a 123.5 rating.

Promising trend: Veteran wide receiver Marvin Hall had to step into a bigger role this week due to injury, and he finished with his first career 100-yard game with 113 yards off four receptions, including a 73-yard reception that set up Detroit's last touchdown.

Worrisome trend: The Lions haven't won a football game at Ford Field in more than a year. The Lions are 0-3 at home this season and haven't won at home since Oct. 27 of last year against the New York Giants.

Injury report: Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game. The severity of the injury is currently unknown. Golladay was targeted four times but didn't have a catch before suffering the injury.

Detroit also lost receiver and return man Jamal Agnew in the second half to a rib injury. He also did not return to action.

Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai injured a foot in the fourth quarter and also did not return.

Next week: at Minnesota (2-5)

Related Content

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Colts

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Colts matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Colts

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Colts matchup.
news

Lions boost pass rush by trading for Everson Griffen

The Lions announced Friday that they have acquired defensive end Everson Griffen in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

NOTEBOOK: Decker questionable for Lions-Colts

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for a team coming off their bye week and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Swift lead the Lions in carries?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. Indianapolis.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions face 'huge challenge' in Colts' defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the Colts, improvements on defense and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions taking care of the football so far this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including taking care of the football, Jeff Okudah's development and more.
news

Week 8 opponent: What the Colts are saying

Find out what the Indianapolis Colts are saying as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers Lions have improved since bye week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 numbers the Detroit Lions have improved since the bye week that have helped them win the last two games.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: How has the defensive line performed the last two weeks?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.

Advertising