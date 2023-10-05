NOTEBOOK: Goff, Lions' offense hitting on big plays early this season

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff ranks among the NFL leaders in a number of different categories through the first month of the season as he's arguably playing some of the best football of his career. One area in particular that stands out is Goff's ability to hit on the big plays.

Goff leads all NFL quarterbacks with a 146.8 passer rating on attempts that travel at least 21 yards in the air. He's 7-for-11 on those throws with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His 18 completions of 20-plus yards are the second most in the league behind only Minnesota's Kirk Cousins. His four touchdown passes on the season of 20-plus yards is also second.