10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Oct 05, 2023 at 02:28 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Pride. Practice. Trust. That's what Glenn said has been the catalyst behind Detroit's No. 1 ranked run defense through four games. He said his players are taking pride in that being a hallmark of their defense early on. He also mentioned the way they've been practicing and going hard, trying to get better every day. And then trust has also been big. Trusting that the player next to you will do their job.

2. One of the big points of emphasis for Johnson this week is being more productive on the first drive coming out of halftime. The Lions have three three and outs on the first four drives to open the second half this season.

3. One player who Fipp has been impressed with lately is second-year cornerback Chase Lucas, who is getting some run on special teams. Lucas had a couple special teams tackles in Green Bay last week and has played well on teams. He seems to consistently be the first guy down the field on teams.

4. One thing Glenn said sticks out watching tape of Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is his ability to process the entire field really fast and get through his reads. Glenn has been impressed with the rookie for having that skillset so early in his NFL career.

5. What is the next step for rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who leads all tight ends in receiving yards (242) and is third in receptions (22). Johnson said the next step for LaPorta is just continuing what he's doing now. LaPorta is advanced for a rookie tight end, and Johnson said they currently don't cap any aspect of his game. That's pretty rare at that position. Johnson just wants to continue seeing what he's been seeing through four games from LaPorta.

6. Fipp said he was reminded a few weeks ago when the Patriots blocked a field goal after timing the rhythm of the opponent's field goal operation to make sure there are no tells his units are putting out on tape for opponents to take advantage of. He said it's something he watches carefully early in the week from the previous game. He said having rhythm on special teams is good, but it can't get to a point where it becomes a tell for an opponent that could time a snap, block a kick and impact a game.

Related Links

7. Second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is playing 91 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps on the season, and Glenn said there's really no plan to scale Hutchinson back because Glenn says Hutchinson is such a rare athlete who keeps himself in great shape that he can handle it. In that regard, Glenn compared Hutchinson to Saints edge rusher Cam Jordan, who played in New Orleans when Glenn was a defensive assistant. Jordan played over 90 percent of the defensive reps in his first six seasons as a pro.

8. Veteran running back David Montgomery had 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Green Bay last week. Johnson said the 30-plus carries was just how the flow of the game went with the Lions in the four-minute offense late. But Johnson said Montgomery is physically built to carry that kind of load and they have no hesitation asking him to do it again if the game calls for it.

9. We've seen a decline in the number of kickoffs returned this season, but Fipp said it's not so much a product of the fair catch rule but rather teams being smart about when and where they return kicks from the end zone. Detroit has one of the best kickoff coverage units in the NFL, so Fipp hopes teams continue to return kicks on them like Green Bay tried last week, returning five for just a 23.6-yard average.

10. One of the big matchups this week for Detroit's defense will be their slot corner vs. Panthers veteran slot receiver Adam Thielen, who leads Carolina in targets, receptions and touchdowns on the year. Thielen is a crafty veteran who has become a security blanket of sorts for Young. If Brian Branch (ankle) can't play this week, veteran Will Harris will likely fill in. Harris knows Thielen well from his time in Minnesota matching up with Detroit twice a year.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff, Lions' offense hitting on big plays early this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the deep passing game, rookie production and more.
news

Week 5 opponent: What the Panthers are saying 

Find out what the Carolina Panthers are saying as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 5

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Williams happy to be back on the practice field

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver Jameson Williams' return to practice, preparing for the Carolina Panthers and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Moseley on track to make his Lions debut

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Emmanuel Moseley's potential debut, injury updates and more.
news

5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 4 victory

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Detroit Lions numbers that stand out following the team's Week 4 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What has been the biggest catalyst behind Lions' defensive success?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Friday media session. 
news

WR Jameson Williams to return early from suspension

The Detroit Lions are getting an explosive weapon back on offense earlier than expected.
news

NOTEBOOK: 'Send us anywhere:' Lions collecting tough road wins

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Montgomery rushes for 3 touchdowns in victory over Packers

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers includes Montgomery's big night, defensive performance, NFC North standings and fan support.
Advertising