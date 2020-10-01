NOTEBOOK: Fox named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

ORUWARIYE OFF TO GOOD START

Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye came up big late in Detroit's win over Arizona, breaking up a pass in Arizona's last offensive possession that helped force a punt around midfield. Detroit went 10 plays and 70 yards in four minutes and 49 seconds to kick a walk-off game-winning field goal on the following possession.

Oruwariye has quietly been playing pretty well this season for Detroit. He's been targeted 13 times in three games and has allowed seven receptions (53.8 completion percentage against) for just 95 total yards.

"He came into camp with that confidence and just went to work and competed at a high level," head coach Matt Patricia said of Oruwariye. "I really think he did a great job of coming in in shape and (being) ready to go."

Opposing passers have a 77.4 passer rating throwing in Oruwariye's direction through three games.

"He's had some tough coverage assignments and some tough situations that some of them have been really good," Patricia said. "There are others that we've got to work on and keep improving, but that's like everybody out on the field. He's got great length; he's got great speed. The more I think he plays, the more confidence he gets in all of that, and I think you see him make those plays. I think those things are just on the horizon, which is great."