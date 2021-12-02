NOTEBOOK: 'Lucky Charms' Oruwariye finding his way to the football

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye's teammates in the secondary have a new nickname for him.

"We call him Lucky Charms around here because, hey, plays come to him, they just fall right in his lap," safety Tracy Walker said of Oruwariye with a laugh this week.

Oruwariye has had some interceptions thrown right him this year, but he likes to think of it as being in the right place at the right time, and had some words of his own for Walker.

"I call him Butters Walker," Oruwariye said. "If you see him around call him Butters Walker. You know how butter is real slick, his hands are real slick, he has a hard time catching it, so I call him Butters Walker."

It's all in good fun in that room, and Walker certainly can't say Oruwariye didn't work for his latest interception last week against Chicago when he undercut a deep ball in the end zone perfectly and made a terrific catch away from his body to prevent a score.