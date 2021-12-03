Campbell continuing to grow as a first-time play caller

Campbell doesn't regret making the decision to take over play calling.

"I'm doing what I feel is best for our team right now," he said this week when asked if taking on play calling was too much on top of being a first-year head coach. "This is not about me. This is not about my ego, about me trying to – like, I'm doing what I believe I need to do right now and what I feel is best for us."

In doing so, some other coaching staff duties have changed as well. Tight ends coach Ben Johnson is helping a lot with the passing game, while offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is dealing more with the run game and the protections.

"I think he's getting more and more comfortable, and it's fun to see for me obviously at quarterback and being the one he's communicating with," quarterback Jared Goff said of Campbell's play calling.