Camp Notes: Branch continues to make a good impression

"He's been very good," Lions GM Brad Holmes said of Branch on the Lions-Giants alternate broadcast last week. "It goes back to just getting football players. We don't really get caught into the whole, 'Well, we just signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency so we can't get a nickel because we already got that. So, let's get another (position).' No. Look, man, this guy's a ball player. We had him high up there on the board. We got in striking distance to take him, and we took him.

"It was pretty evident as soon as he got out there that he meant business and he's making waves, man."

Branch started in Nick Saban's defense at Alabama as a freshman. That says a lot about his physical and mental ability. He has terrific instincts and understands defensive football. He said recently that he's come a long way through training camp learning the intricacies of Aaron Glenn's defense and understanding how he and everyone else fit into it.

"Coming from a guy like that it means a lot," Branch told detroitlions.com of Gardner-Johnson's recent comments about him. "Just got to keep on putting in the work and allowing him to mentor me because he's a great safety and he comes out here and proves that every day."

Branch said Gardner-Johnson has been an invaluable resource for him -- A veteran player who like him can play the nickel, in the box or move back to safety and do all at a really high level.