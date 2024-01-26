NOTEBOOK: Calm & consistent, Goff leads Lions to NFC Championship game

EXTRA MOTIVATION

Campbell promised he'd bring a winner to Detroit when Lions owner Sheila Hamp hired him ahead of the 2021 season. Now in the Lions' first NFC Championship Game since 1991, Campbell has taken extra satisfaction in proving Hamp right with her decision to pick him to lead this team.

"It means a lot. I always wanted to do that. I always wanted to prove her right," Campbell said this week. "That's not an easy thing to do, to take a chance on somebody that nobody knows about or thinks deserves a shot or whatever it is. And so, to trust your instincts and trust people around you and to pull the trigger, it means a lot. It sure does.

Hamp has pulled all the right strings since taking over as principal owner in June of 2020. Not only with the hiring of Campbell, who is a finalist for AP Coach of the Year, but also with the hiring of general manager Brad Holmes, the Pro Football Writers of America 2023 Executive of the Year, and surrounding herself with people like Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner, Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson Chris Spielman and President & CEO Rod Wood, who understood the culture she wanted to bring here.