NOTEBOOK: 3 Lions on Reserve/Injured return to practice

STOPPING THE RUN TO STOP THE PASS

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. said stopping the run is the No. 1 key improvement the Lions' defense has to make coming out of the bye week. He said doing that will improve every other aspect on defense, including Detroit's pass rush.

"We definitely need to stop the run more," Collins said of the 170.3 rushing yards allowed per game through the first four games. "That sets the tone. Stopping the run game and getting the ball out."

Collins said stopping the run will help get them into better down and distance situations where they can pin their ears back and rush the passer.

"If you don't stop the run and win on first down, you don't have those chances to get after the quarterback," Collins said. "So it goes back to stopping the run."

To Collins' point, the Lions are allowing on average 6.93 yards per play on first down, which ranks 29th in the NFL. That number is putting opponents in too many manageable second and third downs where the playbook is still wide open for them.

LESS IS MORE

The bye week gave the Lions and Patricia the opportunity to look back over the first four games and do some self-scouting. One of the things Patricia said they want to focus on more coming out of the bye is putting less on the players' plates and simplifying things from a scheme standpoint in hopes it will allow them to play faster.

"I think from our first four games, taking a look at the bye week, there's certainly some things we saw we need to improve on that hopefully we'll get better at," Patricia said. "For the most part, I would say, trying to just maybe do a little bit less overall would be good and try to get our guys to play faster on the field. That's certainly something I think we can do and then build going forward."