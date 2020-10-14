Lions look to improve Stafford's footwork

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn't been playing at the same level through the team's first four games that we saw in the first eight games for Detroit last season before a back injury ended his season prematurely.

Stafford's passing yards (1,017), touchdowns (8), completion percentage (60.3) and passer rating (93.8) are all off last year's pace from what we saw in his first year in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's scheme. The question facing the Lions out of the bye week is why?

"I think when you simplify it as easy as you can for the quarterback – I had a small conversation with him about it – I think it usually goes back to your feet," Bevell said.

"Your feet really tell you the story, your feet (are) what gets you through your progressions, gets you through the play, and I think that we can continue – I thought we were really at a good place last year, and then keep in mind, I mean, he had all that time off and not running plays with guys in our offense.