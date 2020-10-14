Week 6 opponent: What the Jaguars are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone.
Here's what he had to say:
1. Lions head coach Matt Patricia has described a lack of consistency as one of the factors that's led to the Lions' 1-3 start. Marrone also spoke this week about his team's lack of consistency in their 1-4 start. Marrone said he can deal with a player getting beat physically, that happens in this league, but they can't keep beating themselves at the current rate he feels they are.
"If we're going to get beat, let's do it that way," Marrone said via the Jaguars' team website. "Let's not do it where, 'I didn't put my hands on this guy or I didn't hit the right landmark or I ran this route too short.' Things of that nature."
View photos of the starters for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Advertising
2. Marrone was asked about Detroit's offense and he went through the logical list of threats, but he particularly noted the play of Detroit's tight ends, especially T.J. Hockenson, who Marrone said "is really starting to come on" and having a "hell of a year."
Hockenson leads Detroit in receptions (15), receiving yards (180) and is tied for the team lead with two touchdown grabs. Jacksonville's allowed tight ends to catch 21 passes for 328 yards and four scores in five games this season.
3. Jacksonville's defense has allowed 30-plus points in four consecutive games, all losses for the Jaguars. One of the things Marrone pointed to was being better at getting off the field on third down. That will be an important element to Sunday's game for both the Jaguars and Lions.
Jacksonville ranks 23rd in third-down defense, with opponents converting on 47.4 percent of their third-down attempts. The Lions rank just one spot higher at 22nd (46.8). Detroit ranks 29th in scoring defense (31.8 points per game) and Jacksonville is 24th (29.4).
4. On Sunday, Jon Brown will become the fifth player in as many games to handle the Jaguars' kicking duties.
"It's unfortunate," Marrone told Jaguars.com Wednesday morning. "You want to be able to a better job coming in there when you have an opportunity. There's a lot that goes into it."
The Jaguars placed kicker Josh Lambo on injured reserve with a hip injury the day before a Week 3 loss to Miami. They released rookie kicker Brandon Wright after he sustained a groin injury against Miami. Aldrick Rosas kicked in a Week 4 loss in Cincinnati, and sustained a groin injury. Stephen Hauschka was released Monday after missing field goals of 24 and 49 yards in a loss to Houston last week.
It's something to keep an eye on come Sunday.
5. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has caught a touchdown in each of his two games back from a hamstring injury that prevented him from playing in Detroit's first two contests. Both of those TDs were in the red zone, which hasn't been lost on Marrone, who said Golladay is a particularly tough matchup in the red zone.