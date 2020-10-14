Week 6 opponent: What the Jaguars are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone.

Here's what he had to say:

1. Lions head coach Matt Patricia has described a lack of consistency as one of the factors that's led to the Lions' 1-3 start. Marrone also spoke this week about his team's lack of consistency in their 1-4 start. Marrone said he can deal with a player getting beat physically, that happens in this league, but they can't keep beating themselves at the current rate he feels they are.