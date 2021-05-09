NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and the four teams in the NFC North believe they are better today, thanks to the new infusion of young talent via this year's draft.

Now that the dust has settled on the draft, let's take a look at who Detroit, Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay added to their roster and how it might impact the division moving forward:

DETROIT

Most impactful pick: We have to start at the top with Sewell, who is immediately expected to slot into the right tackle spot in Detroit and solidify the Lions' offensive front. Sewell is big and powerful, but also surprisingly nimble and quick-footed for a man his size.

Sleeper pick: I have to admit McNeill wasn't on my radar heading into Day 2, but the more I studied the pick the more I liked it. McNeill is a strong, stout nose tackle, but his superior athleticism gives him a ton of upside. He was a high school running back and linebacker, and also was a terrific baseball player. He bench presses nearly 450 pounds and squats almost 650 pounds. He had 5.5 sacks playing the nose in 2019 before teams got smart and double teamed him just about every snap in 2020. Can he provide some push and pass-rush prowess from the interior? If he can, it's a great pick in the third round by Lions GM Brad Holmes.

Quotable: "There's a lot of different ways you probably could break that success down," Holmes said of parameters he considers for a good draft. "When you look back it, I've often looked at just playtime percentage. It's easier to see it as accolades if they ended up being All-Pros, or Pro Bowls and all that type of stuff, but it's a good barometer to see playtime percentage, games played, games started. That's probably usually a quick reference to break down success of past drafts."