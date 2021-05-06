Goff talks Lions draft picks, installing new offense

"It's coming together," he said. "I think the way he described it to us is multiple with spread principles. I think it's going to have a little bit of what they did with (Justin) Herbert and the Chargers and a little bit of what (Lynn) did in Buffalo. It's a nice little mixture of it so far and it's been good. We've been working through the installs and having some good Zoom meetings.

"It's been fun. I think once we get on the field and are really able to see everything live, we'll be able to get a really good grasp of it."

Goff has worked out with his new pass catchers away from Allen Park this offseason and is excited for the team to get together in person on the field at some point.

"We've had different conversations on concepts and philosophies, but for the most part right now it's a lot of dialogue," Goff said of working with Lynn to shape the Lions' offense moving forward.