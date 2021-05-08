Raymond looking forward to competing for a role on offense & as a returner

But Raymond said he's not just a one-trick pony and is excited to compete for a role on offense too. Raymond played a career-high 251 offensive snaps for the Titans last year, more than doubling his workload from the previous three seasons. He caught nine passes for 187 yards. He has 4.3 speed in the 40.

The Lions have completely revamped their receiver corps this offseason with a lot of roles open for competition.

"Overall, I'm trying to make sure I'm well-rounded, so going in the slot or outside or anywhere, I'm ready to do so," Raymond said. "I've been training for it."

Raymond said he likes the fact that the Lions receiver room is filled with players who've handled some kind of adversity throughout their careers and are better for it. He said there's a different level of grit and guys coming in with chips on their shoulders. He's excited to see how the room performs, and if he can find his niche somewhere within it.