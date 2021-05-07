Ragnow fulfilling childhood dream of giving back to family after signing extension with Lions

Asked what his father would say to him if he was there with him Friday, Ragnow joked that Jon probably would have been calling him a schmo for crying on national media. It's evident by Ragnow's emotions that family means everything to him. He still stays in touch with some of his dad's buddies, and said they were all excited and crying for him.

"He used to always say this thing, 'I'm just going to keep putting pizzas in the oven then one day you'll buy me a helicopter," Ragnow said of his dad. "So, I'm sure he'll be saying something like that. He'd be ecstatic."

Ragnow has blossomed into one of the top centers in the game in just three seasons. He was the second highest graded center by Pro Football Focus in 2020 behind only All-Pro Corey Linsley. He didn't allow a single sack last season, and has only allowed two the last two seasons combined. He's smart, stout, athletic, and just the kind of player general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are trying to build the Lions roster around.

"Frank is a foundational piece of what we're building in Detroit and he is everything that we're looking for in a Lion," Holmes said in statement.