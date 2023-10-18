NFC NORTH: How the quarterbacks have fared so far this season

MINNESOTA

Record: 2-4

Last week: Minnesota 19, Chicago 13

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins

Stat line: 158-of-235 (67.2), 1,679 yards, 14 TD, 4 INT, 100.6 rating

Key stat: The passing numbers are good for Cousins, but the record doesn't correlate until you dig a little deeper and realize Cousins leads the NFL with seven total fumbles and four lost fumbles. Some of those have been game wreckers for the Vikings. Cousins' eight total giveaways is the second most in the NFL to only Patriots QB Mac Jones (9).

Quotable: "We need to be much better on offense," Cousins told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune after Sunday's win in Chicago. "It's probably a combination of things there, in the second half, especially. We want to get more going in the second half. But it does feel good to win on the road in the division. Happy to win. I'll sleep better tonight knowing that we won."

Twentyman: The Vikings' defense was the real catalyst in their win Sunday in Chicago as the offense struggled to find any consistency without All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who missed the first of what will be at least four games while he's on IR with a hamstring injury.