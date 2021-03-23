Brockers looking to put his leadership to work in Detroit

"They valued (me) a little bit more than the Rams do, so after hearing that, I just felt like, 'Yeah, I think this will be a great opportunity to go to a new team, put my leadership to work and just build something,'" Brockers said.

"This coaching staff has really fired me up. Got me to a level where I feel like I can change things there, truly change things there."

Brockers, 30, has missed just six games in his nine-year NFL career. He's expected to be a key contributor on the Lions' defensive line in 2021, playing alongside Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and John Penisini. He had 51 tackles in 15 games last season with 5.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and five tackles for loss, so he also brings some pass-rush prowess from the interior, something Detroit severely lacked last season.

"If you put the team at the top of your priority list, and you do whatever you have to do for this team, and you're being accountable and everybody is accountable to each other as players and coaches and vice versa, it just works out," Brockers said.