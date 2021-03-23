Brockers looking to put his leadership to work in Detroit

New Detroit Lions veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers insists he isn't a super hero, even if his new head coach might think so.
"I'd say this about Brockers," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "He's probably one of the few in this league that can wield the hammer of Thor. So we're real excited about that."
Brockers said Monday he appreciated the comment by his new coach, but he doesn't see himself as a superhero. Brockers said he's a regular and approachable guy who plans to come in and provide leadership and stability in Detroit.
Brockers, drafted in the first round by the Rams in 2012, had spent his entire career with the Rams before being traded to Detroit.
Brockers felt like the trade showed Detroit really appreciates him as a player. He said he values the Detroit coaching staff being behind him and believing in his ability and how he can help change the culture of this team. Brockers said that's fired him up, and he hopes to repay that belief in him both on and off the field.
"They valued (me) a little bit more than the Rams do, so after hearing that, I just felt like, 'Yeah, I think this will be a great opportunity to go to a new team, put my leadership to work and just build something,'" Brockers said.
"This coaching staff has really fired me up. Got me to a level where I feel like I can change things there, truly change things there."
Brockers, 30, has missed just six games in his nine-year NFL career. He's expected to be a key contributor on the Lions' defensive line in 2021, playing alongside Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and John Penisini. He had 51 tackles in 15 games last season with 5.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and five tackles for loss, so he also brings some pass-rush prowess from the interior, something Detroit severely lacked last season.
"If you put the team at the top of your priority list, and you do whatever you have to do for this team, and you're being accountable and everybody is accountable to each other as players and coaches and vice versa, it just works out," Brockers said.
"You focus on the little things. You focus on a lot of the situations and stuff. As long as we keep it fun, keep it energized around here. We have a young team, but at the same time, when it's time to work, we're going to work, and I think everybody expects that. Hard work pays off and when you do that you win games."