Lions sign free agents QB Tim Boyle, K Randy Bullock & WR Breshad Perriman

Mar 22, 2021 at 06:11 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent QB Tim Boyle, unrestricted free agent K Randy Bullock and unrestricted free agent WR Breshad Perriman. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Boyle comes to Detroit after spending the first three seasons of his career (2018-20) with the Green Bay Packers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky following the completion of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 11 career games and has completed three-of-four passes (75.0%) for 15 yards.

Bullock comes to Detroit after spending parts of the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Originally entering the NFL with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, he has also played for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. In 107 career games, Bullock has converted 168-of-202 field goal attempts for an 83.2 conversion percentage. He is 215-of-225 on point-after attempts (95.6%) and has produced 719 points scored in his career.

Perriman comes to the Lions after spending the 2020 season with the New York Jets, logging 30 receptions for 505 yards (16.8 avg.) and three touchdowns in 12 games played (12 starts). He originally entered the NFL after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round (26th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCF. In 63 career games (22 starts) with the Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jets, he has produced 125 receptions for 2,066 yards (16.5 avg.) and 14 touchdowns.

