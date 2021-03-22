Lions sign free agents QB Tim Boyle, K Randy Bullock & WR Breshad Perriman

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent QB Tim Boyle, unrestricted free agent K Randy Bullock and unrestricted free agent WR Breshad Perriman. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Boyle comes to Detroit after spending the first three seasons of his career (2018-20) with the Green Bay Packers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky following the completion of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 11 career games and has completed three-of-four passes (75.0%) for 15 yards.

Bullock comes to Detroit after spending parts of the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Originally entering the NFL with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, he has also played for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. In 107 career games, Bullock has converted 168-of-202 field goal attempts for an 83.2 conversion percentage. He is 215-of-225 on point-after attempts (95.6%) and has produced 719 points scored in his career.