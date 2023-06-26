NFC NORTH: Biggest offseason changes for all four teams

It has been an offseason of change in the NFC North.

For the first time in maybe three decades the division doesn't automatically appear to go through Green Bay with a Hall of Fame quarterback at the helm. Minnesota has been forced to reshape their roster with some familiar names no longer on the team, Chicago went on a spending spree to improve their roster, and Detroit comes into the year as the consensus favorite to win the division.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest changes heading into 2023 for each team in the NFC North.

MINNESOTA

2022 record: 13-4 (won division)

Biggest change from 2022: Roster rollover

The Vikings underwent a roster overhaul this offseason moving on from some familiar veterans that have been key to their playoff runs over the years.

The biggest is running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,173 yards and eight scores last season and was named to the Pro Bowl. He was recently released in a cap-saving move and now it's the Alexander Mattison show in Minnesota's backfield in 2023.

Also gone are players like wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Za'Darius Smith and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. There's been reports of the Vikings even fielding trade calls for Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Twentyman: Credit Minnesota for winning 13 games and the division last year but it was a little fluky with them going 11-0 in one-score games, an NFL record. That's a lot of footballs bouncing Minnesota's way in close games. Can that continue?

Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is moving on from some aging veterans and revamping the roster on defense under new coordinator Brian Flores. Things will look a lot different in Minnesota in 2023.