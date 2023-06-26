NFC NORTH: Biggest offseason changes for all four teams

Jun 26, 2023 at 07:07 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It has been an offseason of change in the NFC North.

For the first time in maybe three decades the division doesn't automatically appear to go through Green Bay with a Hall of Fame quarterback at the helm. Minnesota has been forced to reshape their roster with some familiar names no longer on the team, Chicago went on a spending spree to improve their roster, and Detroit comes into the year as the consensus favorite to win the division.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest changes heading into 2023 for each team in the NFC North.

MINNESOTA

2022 record: 13-4 (won division)

Biggest change from 2022: Roster rollover

The Vikings underwent a roster overhaul this offseason moving on from some familiar veterans that have been key to their playoff runs over the years.

The biggest is running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,173 yards and eight scores last season and was named to the Pro Bowl. He was recently released in a cap-saving move and now it's the Alexander Mattison show in Minnesota's backfield in 2023.

Also gone are players like wide receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Za'Darius Smith and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. There's been reports of the Vikings even fielding trade calls for Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Twentyman: Credit Minnesota for winning 13 games and the division last year but it was a little fluky with them going 11-0 in one-score games, an NFL record. That's a lot of footballs bouncing Minnesota's way in close games. Can that continue?

Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is moving on from some aging veterans and revamping the roster on defense under new coordinator Brian Flores. Things will look a lot different in Minnesota in 2023.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is on a one-year deal before Adofo-Mensah has to decide the future of that position. Minnesota should be right there competing for the division title but there's a lot of new pieces that have to come together to make that a reality.

Best of 2023 Detroit Lions offseason photos

View some of the best photos from Detroit Lions offseason workouts, OTAs and minicamp.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 50

Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 50

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions cornerback Jarren Williams (24) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions cornerback Jarren Williams (24) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 50

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 50

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 50

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 50

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 50

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 50

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 50

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 50

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 50

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 50

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 50

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 50

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 18, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 50

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 18, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line Coach Cameron Davis, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 50

Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line Coach Cameron Davis, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 18, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 50

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 18, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 50

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 50

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DETROIT

2022 record: 9-8

Biggest change from 2022: Revamped secondary

Lions general manager Brad Holmes knew fixing Detroit's 32nd ranked defense had to be his main priority this offseason. The biggest change has come in the secondary.

After moving on from last year's starting cornerback duo of Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye, Holmes signed veterans Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency. That's likely the starting three cornerbacks, with Gardner-Johnson in the slot, as soon as Moseley returns to the field from a torn ACL suffered early last year.

Twentyman: Detroit ranked 29th against the pass last year and gave up too many big plays in the passing game. Good pass defense is a marriage between rush and cover. Holmes and the Lions think they have the players upfront to get to the quarterback.

With the veteran additions in the secondary, plus the return of safety Tracy Walker from a torn Achilles, they believe they will be much better in the cover aspect of the equation. Asked about the changes in Detroit's secondary this offseason, quarterback Jared Goff said the coverage was 'stickier' this spring vs. last.

Related Links

GREEN BAY

2022 record: 8-9

Biggest change from 2022: No Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay has a new Week 1 starting quarterback for the first time since 2008. Rodgers had an amazing 18-year career with the Packers, who traded him to the New York Jets this offseason. He played in 230 regular-season games (third most in team history) with 223 starts and started 21 postseason contests. With Rodgers as the starting quarterback over the past 15 seasons, Green Bay made the playoffs 11 times, won the division eight times and won a Super Bowl title.

Now they hand the torch to Jordan Love, who they drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Twentyman: Love certainly has big shoes to fill as the next in line to start in Green Bay following Brett Favre and Rodgers. It's a young skill-position group around Love, but defensively the Packers should be pretty good.

I don't think Green Bay will struggle as much as some think they will without Rodgers, though it certainly will be an adjustment early on. Love has to show he can be accurate and deliver the ball on time in Matt LaFleur's offense.

CHICAGO

2022 record: 3-14

Biggest change from 2022: Passing game should be much improved

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields accounted for 3,385 total yards and 25 touchdowns last season, rushing for 1,143 yards and joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

But Chicago only averaged 130.5 passing yards per game last year, which was last in the NFL by nearly 30 yards per game. Fields completed 60 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with few options to throw to.

That's not the case anymore with the addition of wide receiver D.J. Moore joining Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown and with Robert Tonyan signing at tight end to pair with Cole Kmet.

Twentyman: What impressed me about Fields last season was his completion percentage over 60 percent given the lack of weapons he had at the skill positions. We know how dangerous he is with his legs, and now Moore, Mooney and Claypool give him a solid trio at receiver to go along with talent at the tight end position and a running back in Khalil Herbert who could have a breakout season with David Montgomery now in Detroit.

Chicago still has some issues defensively along their d-line and in the secondary, but they are solid at safety and linebacker and should be better overall on that side of the ball.

If Fields and the passing game improve from last year, it's going to be the biggest reason why the Bears will be better record-wise.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to keep up

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers to keep up in 2023.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers that need to change in 2023.

news

Romeo Okwara feeling like his old self again – maybe even better

After a lengthy rehab from an Achilles injury, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara is finally feeling like his old self again – maybe even better.

news

Sheppard looking forward to LB competition: 'We are going to play the best player'

Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard is looking forward to the competition in his position group.

news

OL coach: Ragnow can still play 'at a very high level' despite lingering toe injury

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley thinks center Frank Ragnow can still play at a very high level despite his lingering toe injury.

news

Rookie LaPorta working to build trust & chemistry with Lions QBs

Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is trying to build trust and chemistry with the quarterbacks to help himself get acclimated in the Detroit Lions' offense.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 players who stood out during minicamp practices.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.

news

Gardner-Johnson bringing an infectious energy to Detroit's secondary

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has brought an infectious energy to the Detroit Lions' secondary since signing a one-year deal in free agency this offseason.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of 2023 Detroit Lions minicamp.

Advertising