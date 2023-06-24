TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to keep up

The Detroit Lions ultimately fell one game short of their goal to make the playoffs in 2022, but they showed a lot of good things down the stretch they hope to build off of and pick up where they left off.

Here are five numbers the Lions need to keep up in 2023:

1. Number: 15

What it means: Total giveaways by Detroit's offense last season

NFL rank: 1st

Twentyman: Credit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and quarterback Jared Goff understanding this was an issue holding them back early last year and then making the proper adjustments to make it a strength the second half of the season during their winning streak. Pick sixes in losses to Philadelphia and Seattle and a Goff fumble returned for a touchdown against New England were huge negative impact plays early in the year.

"I think we talked about Jared early on in the season and he had some interceptions that I mean he grimaces at when we watch the tape right now," Johnson said this offseason. "And I think the recognition that, 'hey this is a problem, and we have to get this corrected', all these guys came through. I think any time that we have a problem, just bringing it up and the acknowledgement, 'hey we have to get this fixed. All hands on deck to get this fixed', and we have seen results in every facet that we have touched that way."