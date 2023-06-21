Lions offseason questions: Players who impressed

The Detroit Lions wrapped up their offseason training program, and the next time we see them on the field will be training camp later this summer.

After a strong finish to the 2022 season that fell just short of the playoffs, every returning member of the Lions roster is looking to make the changes necessary to get over the hump in 2023. There are also plenty of new faces looking to contribute to that goal, as GM Brad Holmes spent considerable resources this offseason adding to the roster via free agency & the draft.

So who stood out during offseason practices? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Tight end Sam LaPorta

The transition to the NFL is tough for tight ends just for the sheer amount of information they need to know. We don't see rookie tight ends tear up the league very often, and there's a good reason for that.