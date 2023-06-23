TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

1. Number: 45.1

What it means: Opponent third-down conversion rate last season

NFL rank: 30th

Twentyman: This number is one of the big reasons why general manager Brad Holmes overhauled the secondary this offseason with the additions of Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley and Brian Branch.

Only Chicago (49.0) and Atlanta (45.9) had a worse third-down percentage than the Lions last season. Detroit allowed teams to convert over 50 percent of third downs ranging from four to six yards (ranked 30th) and 25 percent of their attempts at 10-plus yards on third down (29th).

The Lions feel like they can get after the passer with a deep edge group. They needed more talent in the back end and used considerable resources to get it. We'll see if the moves to improve the secondary result in getting off the field on third down at a higher clip in 2023.

2. Number: 82

What it means: Opponent plays of 20-plus yards

NFL rank: 32nd

Twentyman: Big plays are going to happen in this league. The talent on offense, especially in the passing game, is just too good. But good defenses find a way to limit the back-breaking big plays. Philadelphia and Kansas City, who matched up in the Super Bowl earlier this year, both ranked in the top five in the NFL limiting big plays.

Detroit's defense allowed 22 runs of 20-plus yards (ranked 32nd) and 60 passes of 20-plus yards (30th) last season, and 11 of those went for touchdowns.