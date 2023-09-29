FOUR DOWNS: Montgomery rushes for 3 touchdowns in victory over Packers

FOURTH DOWN: FAN SUPPORT

Asked to describe the sea of blue that invaded Lambeau Field Thursday night, Campbell had a perfect response.

"It's pretty cool. We've got a fanbase," he said.

"We go out to Arrowhead and there's a big fanbase. We come out here and – I remember last year looking and seeing them and once again early in the fourth late third you started hearing them. They were overpowering the stadium. It's awesome. You feel like there's a little piece of home no matter where you go."

There had to be at least 15,000 Lions fans in attendance at Lambeau Field Thursday to see their team lay the smack down on the Packers. They were energized and loud, and made their presence felt in the second half. Kudos to them for bringing a little piece of Detroit to Green Bay.