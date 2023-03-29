Lions optimistic about Vaitai's health, setting up good competition at guard

Having Vaitai back in the fold now opens up an interesting competition along Detroit's talented offensive line for the starting right guard spot after the team signed veteran Graham Glasgow to a one-year deal in free agency this offseason.

Glasgow returns to Detroit after three seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he appeared in 37 games (33 starts). Prior to the Broncos, Glasgow spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lions after being a third-round pick in 2016.

"I like to use this, this is my new term that 'you're raising the floor.' Right?" Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the expected competition between Vaitai and Glasgow. "A guy like Graham raises the floor. He's been a starter in this league. He's been a pretty good center. He's got guard flex, obviously. And so he's a guy that we know that can go in there and compete to start.