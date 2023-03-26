TWENTYMAN: 8 pro days to watch this week

Mar 26, 2023 at 07:00 AM
8. Ole Miss, Wed., March 29

Who to watch: Running back Zach Evans finished top 10 in the country last season with a 6.5-yard average per rush and nine touchdowns despite missing time with a hip injury and concussion. He opted to wait to test until his pro day, so he's got a lot to show coaches and scouts on Wednesday.

Also keep an eye on: WR Jonathan Mingo, EDGE Tavius Robinson, G Nick Broeker, WR Malik Heath

7. Maryland, Wed., March 29

Who to watch: Most analysts believe the top three cornerbacks in a very deep class are Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) and Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State). Maryland's Deonte Banks (6-0, 197) knocked the Combine out of the park with a 4.35 40, 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad jump. Those are enticing traits for a guy that was a starter as a freshman. Can he find his way into the top three corners off the board with a good pro day?

Also keep an eye on: T Jaelyn Duncan, WR Dontay Demus Jr., WR Jacob Copeland, CB Jakorian Bennett, WR Rakim Jarrett, K Chad Ryland

6. LSU, Wed., March 29

Who to watch: Edge rusher BJ Ojulari opted to save the running portion of his testing until his pro day. He's an interesting prospect at 6-foot-2, 248 pounds coming off an All-SEC season that saw him rack up 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Also keep an eye on: DT Jaquelin Roy, G Anthony Bradford, CB Jay Ward, WR Kayshon Boutte, EDGE Ali Gaye, CB Mekhi Garner, LB Micah Baskerville, WR Jaray Jenkins

5. Tennessee, Thurs., March 30

Who to watch: It will be interesting to see if wide receiver Jalin Hyatt stands on his 40 time of 4.4 seconds from the Combine or tries to get into the 4.3 range. Hyatt's NextGen athleticism score from the Combine ranked first among all receivers in Indy. Teams will really have an eye on his route running and drill sessions at this pro day.

Also keep an eye on: WR Cedric Tillman, T Darnell Wright, QB Hendon Hooker, EDGE Byron Young, LB Jeremy Banks, P Paxton Brooks

4. Oklahoma, Thurs., March 30

Who to watch: Eric Gray (5-9, 207) is an interesting running back prospect who ran for 1,366 yards (6.4 average) and also caught 33 passes for the Sooners this past season. He's got three-down potential at the NFL level, but still has to show off his 40 speed after opting to wait to run in front of teams until his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: T Anton Harrison, WR Marvin Mims Jr., RB Eric Gray, T Wanya Morris, DT Jalen Redmond, P Michael Turk, TE Brayden Willis

3. TCU, Thurs., March 30

Who to watch: Quentin Johnston (6-3, 208) is trying to become the first wide receiver taken in next month's NFL Draft, but first he has to show teams just how fast he really is. Johnston had a 40.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump at the Combine, which are explosive numbers, but he opted to wait to run the 40 until his pro day. That will be an important test for him.

Also keep an eye on: G Steve Avila, CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, EDGE Dylan Horton, RB Kendre Miller, LB Dee Winters, WR Derius Davis, C Alan Ali, QB Max Duggan

2. Florida, Thurs., March 30

Who to watch: Anthony Richardson tore up the Combine testing, setting records in the vertical jump and broad jump from the quarterback position and also running a 4.43 in the 40 at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds. His throwing session was just so-so, however. Teams will have a close eye on his throwing session at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: G O'Cyrus Torrence, T Richard Gouraige, DT Gervon Dexter Sr., WR Justin Shorter, LB Ventrell Miller, EDGE Brenton Cox Jr., S Trey Dean III, S Rashad Torrence II

1. Texas Tech, Wed., March 29

Who to watch: All eyes will be on edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who some draft analysts believe has the highest ceiling of any pass rusher in this class due to size (6-6, 276) and length. Wilson suffered a foot injury toward the end of last year and didn't run or test at the Combine. It's his chance to impress scouts and coaches on Thursday.

Also keep an eye on: RB SaRodorick Thompson Jr.

