TWENTYMAN: 8 pro days to watch this week

Who to watch: Eric Gray (5-9, 207) is an interesting running back prospect who ran for 1,366 yards (6.4 average) and also caught 33 passes for the Sooners this past season. He's got three-down potential at the NFL level, but still has to show off his 40 speed after opting to wait to run in front of teams until his pro day.

Who to watch: Quentin Johnston (6-3, 208) is trying to become the first wide receiver taken in next month's NFL Draft, but first he has to show teams just how fast he really is. Johnston had a 40.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump at the Combine, which are explosive numbers, but he opted to wait to run the 40 until his pro day. That will be an important test for him.